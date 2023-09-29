Strawberry Spaghetti Is The Sweet Polish Pasta You Need To Try

While we haven't been able to nail down an exact provenance for the recipe known as makaron z truskawkami, we do know that it seems to have been around for a good long time. It's often spoken of as something that invokes nostalgia in adults for whom it brings back memories of their long-ago school days, which implies that it most likely dates back some decades into the 20th century, if not further. One Redditor, commenting on a thread in r/Poland, speaks of strawberry pasta as being a relic of socialist days, so this might mean that the dish became popular sometime between the post-WWII era and the demise of the Iron Curtain in the early 1990s.

While we may not know exactly when Poles began turning strawberries into spaghetti sauce, we do have a notion of how and why they came up with the idea. Strawberry season in the Central European country is a very short one, and it's possible that out-of-season fruit may not be as easy to come by as it is in American supermarkets where we can have our produce trucked in from California, Florida, or Mexico year-round. In order to take full advantage of fresh strawberries during their brief window of availability, Polish cooks have been known to turn them into anything from soup to pierogi to pasta sauce.