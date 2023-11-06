What Is Fisherman's Pie And What Type Of Fish Does It Use?

While there are many comfort foods that hail from Britain, we're thankful that the classic shepherd's pie became so popular around the world. Although this savory casserole dish is a traditional staple in homes and pub menus across the pond, it has a seafood-infused cousin that is just as common.

Fisherman's pie, simply called fish pie, is topped with a pillowy layer of mashed potatoes just as shepherd's pie is. Rather than containing lamb or ground beef, however, the star of this pie is fleshy white fish that breaks apart tenderly when cut into. The pies often contain a mix of different kinds of seafood, adding to the its tasty complexity. It's generally considered an affordable and easy meal to prepare since white fish tends to be less expensive by the pound than other types of fish.

As the recipe for fisherman's pie has been passed down over generations, it's taken on many unique forms. Some families will stick with tradition while others might choose to bake an extra dash of culinary creativity into their version by using different aromatics, wines, or veggies. One key ingredient that unites most existing variations of fisherman's pie is the filling's creamy white sauce that the fish is cooked in. Without it, the dish may lack the rich-tasting seafood essence it's known for. There are some recipes that swap the white sauce out for a roux with a different, buttery base.