King Charles III Breaks A Big And Kind Of Gross Coronation Food Tradition

As the United Kingdom prepares for the coronation of King Charles III, there is a whirlwind of festivities and food. Along with other changes to the traditional coronation menu, lamprey pie has been replaced.

For eight centuries, the city of Glouchester gave the monarch a pie around Christmas based on their traditional recipe, according to Glouchester Live. The City of Glouchester presented several traditional lamprey pies to Queen Elizabeth II, starting with her 1953 coronation and continuing this gesture during other Jubilee celebrations. Archaeologist Andrew Armstrong told The New York Times that the city of Gloucester previously provided once-plentiful lamprey to the British Royalty for feasts and banquets.

Lampreys were once a popular delicacy among royals in medieval Europe, but the annual lamprey pies stopped due to dwindling lamprey populations. Instead, the city now presents pies only for special occasions. The Glouchester City Council did commission a pie in honor of the coronation, but due to the King's concerns, the pie filling was changed to pork and apple. However, the lamprey-shaped pastries atop the pie still nod to medieval tradition.

King Charles may be on to something. After all, according to the Royal UK, rumor has it that King Henry I met his demise after feasting on too many lampreys in 1135. However, sustainability seems closer to the heart of this decision.