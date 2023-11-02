One-Ingredient Chocolate Mousse Sounds Too Good To Be True (It Is)

When it comes to dessert, quick and easy recipes are always appreciated. It's much nicer when you don't have to work hard for a sweet treat. A hub of all sorts of recipe hacks and tricks, social media is a place many people browse for ideas. However, social media can be a double-edged sword. Sometimes, even recipe posts are all about clicks, likes, and views, so you should take what you read with a grain of salt. Some recipes and hacks don't always work as promised.

A chocolate mousse recipe that went viral on Instagram claims to be a one-ingredient chocolate mousse. If this sounds too good to be true, you're right. The one ingredient they are referring to is (you guessed it) chocolate. However, by itself, chocolate alone won't cut it to make mousse. The sneaky but necessary second ingredient for this "one-ingredient" chocolate mousse is water. Mixing chocolate chips and water in a blender until the chocolate has completely dissolved results in a mixture that sets in the fridge to a mousse-like texture. Water is essential for the creator's recipe to work, so it should count as an ingredient.