When Life Gives You Thanksgiving Leftovers, Make Pizza

Transforming Thanksgiving leftovers into homemade pizza is a creative — not to mention delicious — way to breathe new life into your feast remnants. With a little ingenuity, you can turn those classic, comforting flavors into a mouthwatering 'za your family and friends will gobble up. After all, it's a scientific fact that leftovers taste incredible. Might as well take advantage, right? Here are some ideas for how to put those T-Gives scraps to good use.

Mashed potatoes are an unconventional yet fantastic pizza topping, as they provide a wonderful contrast to the crispy crust. For a creamy, velvety base, spread a thin layer (about 1/2-inch thick) of mashed potatoes over the flattened dough. Then, disperse a liberal amount of bite-sized chunks or slivers of leftover turkey breast and/or ham, just as you would pepperoni, sausage, Canadian bacon, and other pizza-friendly proteins.

To introduce a sweet and tangy twist, plop on a few dollops of cranberry sauce or drizzle it lightly over the top. Whether you love the jellied, canned variety or prefer to make your own from scratch, cranberry sauce's natural acidity pleasantly balances the richness of the other ingredients. Plus, its bold red hue is akin to conventional tomato-based sauce — which you can absolutely still use if cranberry sauce isn't up your alley. Again, the choice is 100% yours!