What Happened To Burger King's Chicken Tenders?

Unfortunately, most good things in life eventually come to an end, including some of our favorite fast food dishes. Over the years, we've witnessed dozens of items go by the wayside, like Chick-fil-A's bagels and McDonald's fried apple pie. Some discontinued items hit harder than others. For example, Burger King's discontinued chicken tenders are still ruffling feathers. The original Burger King chicken tenders were first introduced to the public in 1985 and remained on the regular menu until 2012. They made a brief reappearance in 2018 before going back into the vault.

Burger King tried to rework the original version, offering crown-shaped tenders and eventually revamped the tender to appear more like their competitor's nugget. The company's tweaks didn't necessarily work in their favor, and even after changing the recipe, the nuggets were not a hit. Eventually, the tenders were permanently removed, though variations on the tender have made appearances. Even though they've been officially unavailable for five years, that hasn't stopped loyal fans from begging the chain to bring tenders back. There are Reddit threads and Facebook groups dedicated to the OG tenders, with hopes of seeing a comeback.