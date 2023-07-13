Popular Fast Food Menu Items Ranked

There's no doubt about it. Fast food is, quite possibly, one of the greatest inventions of all time. It's quick to grab, it fills up the stomach, and it tastes oh-so-delicious when done right.

Despite all the benefits of fast food, menus at these popular spots can sometimes be difficult to navigate, especially when new items are constantly spewed out. While each fast food restaurant will have its best and worst food selections, we've made an attempt to come up with our own curated list of which fast food menu items you can trust as a safe bet and which you might wish to avoid on your next rendezvous.

From healthy side dishes to hearty main entrées, we're here to give you the low down on how to get the most bang for your buck from your local drive-thru. So, pull up a chair and get comfortable. It's time to dive into our list of the popular fast food menu items, ranked.