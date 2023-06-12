Burger King Is Turning The Heat Up On Its Chicken Nuggets With A Fiery Glaze

For years, fast food-lovers have sung the praises of Burger King chicken nuggets. The chain has offered various kinds of nuggets, from plant-based chicken nuggets to crown-shaped chicken nuggets to spicy chicken nuggets.

After testing fiery nuggets in late 2022, Burger King has released yet another chicken nugget variation across the nation. The newest nuggets come glazed with spices like cayenne, black pepper, and Thai chili, claiming to offer more heat than previous renditions of Burger King nuggets. In all honesty, it would be a real treat if the fiery nuggets turned out to pack more of a kick than Burger King's ghost pepper nuggets.

The fiery nuggets will be available for purchase from June 19 through August 17, costing around $2.49 for an 8-piece. For comparison, an 8-piece with regular chicken nuggets also costs about $2.49, so there shouldn't be a price difference between the two when you go to order.