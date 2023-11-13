4-Ingredient Green Bean Casserole Pastry Bites Recipe

Recipe developer Kate Shungu's 4-ingredient green bean casserole pastry bites are a delightful twist on a classic favorite. They offer a delicious and convenient way to enjoy the comforting flavors of the traditional green bean casserole in bite-sized perfection. As Shung tells us, "The puff pastry gets crispy, and the crisp onions on top are the perfect complement to the creamy green bean mixture inside." These savory morsels combine the simplicity of pre-made puff pastry (which is even good enough for Ina Garten) with the creamy richness of green bean casserole, making them an ideal appetizer or snack for any occasion. If you have four simple ingredients, you can whip up these flavorful bites in no time.

Shungu tells us, "These bite-sized appetizers are the perfect little bite while everyone is waiting for the Thanksgiving feast. They're also great for a Friendsgiving party. You can serve them either warm or at room temperature." These handheld foods are also perfect for lunch or a snack on the go. Get ready to savor the cozy, familiar taste of green bean casserole in a clever new form.