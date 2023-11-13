4-Ingredient Green Bean Casserole Pastry Bites Recipe
Recipe developer Kate Shungu's 4-ingredient green bean casserole pastry bites are a delightful twist on a classic favorite. They offer a delicious and convenient way to enjoy the comforting flavors of the traditional green bean casserole in bite-sized perfection. As Shung tells us, "The puff pastry gets crispy, and the crisp onions on top are the perfect complement to the creamy green bean mixture inside." These savory morsels combine the simplicity of pre-made puff pastry (which is even good enough for Ina Garten) with the creamy richness of green bean casserole, making them an ideal appetizer or snack for any occasion. If you have four simple ingredients, you can whip up these flavorful bites in no time.
Shungu tells us, "These bite-sized appetizers are the perfect little bite while everyone is waiting for the Thanksgiving feast. They're also great for a Friendsgiving party. You can serve them either warm or at room temperature." These handheld foods are also perfect for lunch or a snack on the go. Get ready to savor the cozy, familiar taste of green bean casserole in a clever new form.
Gather your green bean casserole pastry bite ingredients
To make this dish, you can start by gathering your ingredients. For this recipe, you will only need 4 ingredients: puff pastry, green beans, cream of mushroom soup, and fried onions. Shungu advises, "Use petite cut green beans if you can find them — they are cut smaller so they're ideal for this appetizer."
Step 1: Preheat the oven.
Preheat oven to 400 F.
Step 2: Prepare the puff pastry
Roll out the puff pastry into a 10x10-inch square.
Step 3: Cut the pastry into 25 pieces
Cut the pastry into 2x2-inch pieces with a pizza cutter. You'll have 25 pieces.
Step 4: Fill the muffin tin with puff pastry pieces
Gently press the puff pastry pieces into the wells of a 24-cup mini muffin tin.
Step 5: Prepare the filling
In a medium bowl, stir together the green beans, cream of mushroom soup, and ¼ cup of the fried onions.
Step 6: Scoop the filling into the pastry
Place 1 tablespoon of the green bean mixture into each piece of puff pastry.
Step 7: Bake the pastry bites
Bake for 10 minutes, and remove from the oven.
Step 8: Top with the fried onions
Sprinkle the remaining crispy fried onions over the top of each puff pastry bite.
Step 9: Return to the oven
Bake for an additional 5 minutes, or until the puff pastry is golden brown.
Step 10: Serve the pastry bites
Remove from the muffin cups promptly, and serve warm or at room temperature.
How can you customize these green bean casserole pastry bites?
Customizing green bean casserole pastry bites is a great way to put your own spin on this classic dish. To incorporate protein into your pastry bites, consider adding diced cooked chicken, turkey, ham, or bacon for a meaty twist. You can experiment with different types of cheese and add cheddar or Swiss, brie, blue cheese, or feta for a unique flavor. You can also substitute or mix in other vegetables to add more color and flavor. Sauteed spinach, roasted red peppers, or caramelized onions would be excellent additions.
Instead of the traditional cream of mushroom soup, you can try different sauces. A creamy garlic parmesan sauce, a lemon-dill sauce, or a mushroom bechamel would all provide exciting flavor variations, and would also be a great way to use up sauces left over from pasta or meat dishes. If you use gluten-free puff pastry you can make these bites suitable for those with dietary restrictions. To enhance the flavor and presentation play around with various toppings. A sprinkle of crispy bacon bits, grated Parmesan cheese, or a drizzle of truffle oil can take your pastry bites to the next level. Consider garnishing your green bean casserole pastry bites with a sprinkle of fresh herbs, such as chopped chives or parsley, to add a pop of color and freshness.
Do you have any tips for making these green bean casserole pastry bites?
While this is a remarkably simple recipe only requiring four ingredients, if you follow these expert tips you can expect a perfect result every time. To streamline the process, make sure you have all your ingredients prepped and ready before you start assembling the pastry bites. Shungu recommends, "Be sure to leave time to defrost the frozen puff pastry. You can either defrost it in the refrigerator overnight or for 40 minutes at room temperature." Press the pastry squares lightly into the muffin tin—the puff pastry should just touch the bottom of the muffin cup. Shungu also suggests that you remove these from the pan quickly so they don't stick.
Be sure to thoroughly drain the green beans, to avoid the dreaded soggy bottom for your pastry bites. Place a small amount of the mushroom mixture and green beans in the center of each pastry square, leaving some space around the edges. Be careful not to overfill the pastry hollows, as it can lead to a messy result.
- 1 sheet frozen puff pastry (about 8.5 ounces), defrosted
- 1 can petite cut green beans, drained
- ⅔ cup cream of mushroom soup
- ¾ cup crispy fried onions, divided
- Preheat oven to 400 F.
- Roll out the puff pastry into a 10x10-inch square.
- Cut the pastry into 2x2-inch pieces with a pizza cutter. You'll have 25 pieces.
- Gently press the puff pastry pieces into the wells of a 24-cup mini muffin tin.
- In a medium bowl, stir together the green beans, cream of mushroom soup, and ¼ cup of the fried onions.
- Place 1 tablespoon of the green bean mixture into each piece of puff pastry.
- Bake for 10 minutes, and remove from the oven.
- Sprinkle the remaining crispy fried onions over the top of each puff pastry bite.
- Bake for an additional 5 minutes, or until the puff pastry is golden brown.
- Remove from the muffin cups promptly, and serve warm or at room temperature.
|Calories per Serving
|83
|Total Fat
|5.2 g
|Saturated Fat
|1.4 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|7.9 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.6 g
|Total Sugars
|0.5 g
|Sodium
|91.5 mg
|Protein
|1.3 g