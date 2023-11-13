Easy Vegan Mac And Cheese Recipe
What could be more comforting than a piping hot bowlful of creamy, satisfying mac and cheese? This vegan version of the family favorite is brought to us by recipe developer Catherine Brookes, and it has all of the wonderful cheesy taste and velvety texture that you'd expect from the classic dish.
This easy plant-based dinner is truly a testament to the versatility of vegan cooking, featuring a vegan cheese sauce that coats the macaroni in gooey deliciousness. Crafted with a blend of plant-powered ingredients, this vegan mac and cheese recipe proves that you don't need dairy to achieve the rich cheesiness we love in mac and cheese. You can whip this up in just 40 minutes, and it's the perfect crowd-pleasing meal for busy weeknights. Whether you're a committed vegan or just looking to explore meat and dairy-free cooking, this recipe invites you to savor the familiar joy of mac and cheese with a plant-based twist.
Gather the ingredients for this easy vegan mac and cheese
To get started on this easy recipe, you'll first need some macaroni pasta. While this boils to al dente perfection, make the creamy sauce. For this, you'll need some olive oil, diced onion, garlic powder, onion powder, Dijon mustard, all-purpose flour, soy milk, nutritional yeast, sugar, apple cider vinegar, vegan cheddar cheese, and some salt and pepper to taste. The cooked macaroni is mixed with the blended cheesy sauce and your vegan mac and cheese is ready to devour!
Step 1: Cook the pasta
Boil and drain the pasta as per the packet instructions.
Step 2: Heat the oil
Heat the olive oil in a large pot on a medium setting.
Step 3: Fry the onion
Add the onion and fry until softened, about 6-8 minutes.
Step 4: Add the seasonings
Add the garlic powder, onion powder and Dijon mustard. Stir to coat the onion and cook for another 2 minutes.
Step 5: Add the flour
Sprinkle over the flour and stir for another 2 minutes.
Step 6: Stir in the milk
Gradually add the milk, stirring as you go, until you have a thickened creamy sauce.
Step 7: Add nutritional yeast, sugar and vinegar
Add the nutritional yeast, sugar and apple cider vinegar. Stir for 2 minutes.
Step 8: Stir in the cheese
Add the vegan cheese and mix until melted down. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
Step 9: Blend the sauce
Transfer the sauce mixture to a blender or food processor and blitz until smooth.
Step 10: Combine sauce and pasta
Return the sauce to the pot and stir in the cooked pasta. Transfer to individual bowls to serve.
Can you bake the vegan mac and cheese in the oven?
You can absolutely use the oven to make your mac and cheese more cheesy and bubbly. First, preheat your oven to 400 F. Once your mac and cheese has been prepared on the stovetop, transfer it to a lightly greased baking dish. Top your mac and cheese with an extra layer of vegan cheese or with a sprinkle of breadcrumbs for a contrasting crunch. Pop the baking dish into the preheated oven. In about 15-20 minutes, your creamy stovetop mac and cheese will be bubbling and golden.
Using only the stovetop method, your mac and cheese will have the familiar creamy texture of a quick boxed mac and cheese. If you have a bit of extra time to spare it's easy to achieve a firmer texture and add that satisfying crispiness to the top, making your mac and cheese more like the old-fashioned homemade kind. This also gives you the chance to add some favorite toppings, such as herbs, seasoning mixes, crushed chips, or fried onions.
What can I serve with vegan mac and cheese?
Pairing your vegan mac and cheese with complementary sides can turn this classic comforting dish into a well-rounded and complete meal. For a light side, pair it with a crisp garden salad. A mix of leafy greens, cherry tomatoes, and a tangy dressing will provide a refreshing contrast to the rich, cheesy goodness of the mac and cheese. You could even mix some lentils through the salad or top with a dollop of hummus to add extra protein.
Roasted vegetables make an excellent choice for heartier accompaniments. The caramelized flavors of roasted bell peppers, mushrooms, broccoli, or cauliflower are a delicious addition to the creamy pasta, whether you mix them through the mac and cheese or serve them on the side. For an extra boost of plant-based protein, you could serve the mac alongside grilled tofu, vegan 'bacon,' or roasted chickpeas, which you can even make in your air fryer, all of which would make the dish even more satisfying. This mac and cheese is the perfect versatile base to build a hearty and nutritious complete meal.
- 12 ounces macaroni pasta or gluten free pasta
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 onion, diced
- ¾ teaspoon garlic powder
- ¾ teaspoon onion powder
- 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
- ¼ cup all purpose flour or gluten free flour
- 3 cups soy milk or other plant-based milk
- 3 tablespoons nutritional yeast
- ½ teaspoon sugar
- 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
- 1 cup shredded vegan cheddar cheese
- Salt and pepper to taste
|Calories per Serving
|619
|Total Fat
|17.4 g
|Saturated Fat
|5.9 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|28.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|96.0 g
|Dietary Fiber
|10.1 g
|Total Sugars
|9.2 g
|Sodium
|831.6 mg
|Protein
|22.9 g