Jazzed-Up Grilled BBQ Tofu Recipe
Tofu is an excellent, plant-based source of protein popular with vegetarians, but there are plenty of reasons for omnivores to enjoy it, too. The soy protein readily takes on the flavor of a marinade or sauce, making it an incredibly versatile ingredient to work with. If you're eager for new ways to savor tofu, Mashed recipe developer Kate Shungu's jazzed-up grilled BBQ tofu recipe is brimming with flavor.
Even better, it's super simple to make, and she notes, "This recipe is an easy way to make a plant-based dinner on the grill. While you'll need to reserve 30 minutes for the water to get pressed out of the tofu, the hands-on time for this dish is very minimal." As for the flavor components, it really just comes down to a few key ingredients that take it up a notch. Shungu explains, "While you could just use regular BBQ sauce and call it done, I love the smoky flavor that harissa adds to this jazzed-up version." If you aren't accustomed to cooking with it, shes says that "you can find harissa in the international foods aisle of your local grocery store."
Gather the ingredients for this jazzed-up grilled BBQ tofu recipe
For this recipe, you'll need a block of extra-firm tofu, BBQ sauce, harissa, cumin, vegetable oil, and chopped fresh cilantro.
Step 1: Cut the tofu
Cut the block of tofu into ½-inch slices widthwise.
Step 2: Layer the paper towel and tofu
Stack two paper towels on top of each other and place the tofu on top (you may need more than one set of towels).
Step 3: Press the tofu
Top the tofu with another set of paper towels, and place a heavy skillet on top to press the tofu. Let sit for 30 minutes.
Step 4: Make the sauce
Meanwhile, mix the BBQ sauce with the harissa and cumin in a small bowl.
Step 5: Prep the grill
Preheat a grill to medium-high heat. Dip another paper towel in the oil, pinch the paper towel with a set of tongs, and brush the grill to oil the grates.
Step 6: Add the sauce
Brush the BBQ sauce mixture over the tofu on both sides.
Step 7: Grill
Place on the grill for 2 minutes, then flip and grill for an additional 2 minutes.
Step 8: Garnish and serve
Remove from the grill and brush with additional BBQ sauce. Sprinkle with chopped cilantro and serve.
What is the purpose of pressing the tofu?
The longest step of the recipe process is the inactive wait time while you press the tofu. If you've worked with extra-firm tofu before, this will likely be familiar. If not, Shungu explains the reasoning: "Tofu is stored in water to maintain its freshness. In order to get a more meat-like texture from the tofu and let it absorb more flavor from the BBQ sauce, it's important to press the water out." While it won't entirely ruin the dish if you skip this step, it will definitely alter the final result and reduce the tofu's crispiness.
Since the tofu can more readily absorb moisture after being pressed, Shungu says, "Some of the BBQ sauce soaks into the tofu as it cooks, which is why we brush it with the sauce both before and after cooking." This ensures that the flavor is maximized so you can savor it fully once the tofu is off the grill and on your plate.
Can you make this jazzed-up grilled BBQ tofu recipe without a grill?
Shungu's recipe offers a quick and easy method for cooking tofu on the grill. Not only is it super speedy, but it infuses the protein with a delightfully smoky flavor that complements the harissa. That being said, you may not have an outdoor grill at the ready. Thankfully, Shungu has some suggestions for alternatives to prepare this recipe without a grill.
"You could broil the tofu for 2–3 minutes, or until crispy," she says. Broiling provides high, intense heat that sort of mimics the effects of a coal or gas-fired grill. Otherwise, she says, "An indoor grill pan also works for this recipe." While you could bake the tofu, the high heat from the broil setting or a grill produces the best results. With such a quick cooking time, the tofu won't risk drying out, either.
What should you serve with this jazzed-up grilled BBQ tofu recipe?
Since this delicious jazzed-up grilled BBQ tofu recipe skirts various flavor profiles, you can pair it with a wide variety of other dishes. The BBQ sauce paves the way for a range of side dishes, whereas the harissa and cumin suggest another avenue of flavor. Ultimately, you can select the pairing that best suits your taste, but you'll want to avoid something with too many ingredients at play or you'll risk detracting from the tofu.
Shungu says, "I like serving this recipe with other grilled foods like grilled asparagus or corn on the cob. Brown rice is another nice accompaniment." Indeed, if you're firing up your grill, then it makes sense to take advantage and use it to prep your side dishes. Why not pop a slice of tofu between two lightly charred slices of bread or a bun for a tasty sandwich?
- 1 (14-ounce) block extra firm tofu
- ⅔ cup BBQ sauce
- 2 tablespoons harissa
- ½ teaspoon cumin
- 2 tablespoons vegetable oil (for oiling the grill)
- 2 tablespoons chopped cilantro
- Cut the block of tofu into ½-inch slices widthwise.
- Stack two paper towels on top of each other and place the tofu on top (you may need more than one set of towels).
- Top the tofu with another set of paper towels, and place a heavy skillet on top to press the tofu. Let sit for 30 minutes.
- Meanwhile, mix the BBQ sauce with the harissa and cumin in a small bowl.
- Preheat a grill to medium-high heat. Dip another paper towel in the oil, pinch the paper towel with a set of tongs, and brush the grill to oil the grates.
- Brush the BBQ sauce mixture over the tofu on both sides.
- Place on the grill for 2 minutes, then flip and grill for an additional 2 minutes.
- Remove from the grill and brush with additional BBQ sauce. Sprinkle with chopped cilantro and serve.
|Calories per Serving
|287
|Total Fat
|16.1 g
|Saturated Fat
|1.7 g
|Trans Fat
|0.1 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|22.2 g
|Dietary Fiber
|2.8 g
|Total Sugars
|15.6 g
|Sodium
|495.4 mg
|Protein
|17.7 g