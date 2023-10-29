Jazzed-Up Grilled BBQ Tofu Recipe

Tofu is an excellent, plant-based source of protein popular with vegetarians, but there are plenty of reasons for omnivores to enjoy it, too. The soy protein readily takes on the flavor of a marinade or sauce, making it an incredibly versatile ingredient to work with. If you're eager for new ways to savor tofu, Mashed recipe developer Kate Shungu's jazzed-up grilled BBQ tofu recipe is brimming with flavor.

Even better, it's super simple to make, and she notes, "This recipe is an easy way to make a plant-based dinner on the grill. While you'll need to reserve 30 minutes for the water to get pressed out of the tofu, the hands-on time for this dish is very minimal." As for the flavor components, it really just comes down to a few key ingredients that take it up a notch. Shungu explains, "While you could just use regular BBQ sauce and call it done, I love the smoky flavor that harissa adds to this jazzed-up version." If you aren't accustomed to cooking with it, shes says that "you can find harissa in the international foods aisle of your local grocery store."