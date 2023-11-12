Chesapeake Chicken (And Crab) Casserole Recipe

Chesapeake Bay has long been a confluence of cultures and geographical backgrounds, each significantly influencing the area's culinary landscape. The region is known for many dishes that incorporate local ingredients for maximal flavor. Mashed recipe developer Patterson Watkins shares this Chesapeake chicken (and crab) casserole to offer a taste of it for foodies wide and far. "I love the duality of this recipe. There's this simple, casserole-coziness to this dish, as well as this upmarket/upscale gourmet element," she says. "That casserole-coziness comes from that whole 'one-pan, baked, creamy-cheesy' bit, while the upscale elements come from the care-in-prep (butterflying the chicken for even cooking and max stuff-age) and treat-yo-self ingredients (like the lump crab meat)."

As far as serving this dish, keep it simple. "This casserole is a great 'star of the plate' option. It's definitely a fantastic main," Watkins says. "I love accompanying this dish with rice." She suggests either wild rice or pilaf, as well as "easy-peasy vegetables (like sautéed or broiled asparagus or green beans)."