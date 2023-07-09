21 Best Crab Recipes

If you're a crab lover, you're missing out if you're in a rut that only includes basic crab legs with butter or store-bought crab cakes. We've collected 21 of the best crab recipes to help you get out of that rut. While we do have recipes for crab legs and crab cakes (three varieties actually), we've also collected recipes that will help you expand your crabby horizons.

You can cook crab by boiling, steaming, baking, broiling, and even using a slow cooker or Instant Pot. It also can work well as a substitute for other types of seafood. The recipes we've included include fresh crab legs, lump crab meat, and even imitation crab meat, making it easier for you to satisfy your crab cravings no matter whether you have a good source for fresh crabmeat or not. We challenge you to try crab in a variety of ways, including in soup, cakes, stuffed into something, in pasta, or in a pie.