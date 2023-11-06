The Rise Of Fast Food And Grocery Chain Podcasts, Explained

No matter what fast food or grocery chain, there's an image that comes to mind when you hear a brand name. For Chick-fil-A, maybe it's the quirky cow from their billboards. For Whole Foods, it could be their signature shade of green or the number 365. And for McDonald's, it's almost certainly the iconic Golden Arches. None of this is by accident. It all comes down to clever branding and carefully crafted marketing strategies. Just like when you picture certain images when you hear brand names, you may also hear jingles like "I'm Lovin' It" in your head when you think of certain food establishments.

Audio advertising and the use of auditory marketing queues have been around for quite some time. Factoring in the steady growth and ubiquity of podcasts, it's no surprise that fast food and grocery chains are taking advantage of the popular audio format. Building off this concept, companies investing their resources to produce their own content makes sense. Cutting out the middlemen by using free and accessible platforms like Apple Music and Spotify is a natural progression in the marketing and branding journey for major fast food and grocery chains looking to connect with their audiences.