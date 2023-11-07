Does A Flaming Dr. Pepper Shot Actually Feature The Soda?

Dr. Pepper is among the most distinctive and beloved sodas on the market, refreshing legions of fans for more than a century. However, those looking for a more adult beverage may have come across the Flaming Dr. Pepper; a unique, potent alcoholic drink. People who have yet to try the drink may be wondering – does it actually feature Dr. Pepper?

It turns out the answer is no. The only three ingredients of the beverage are beer, amaretto, and overproof rum. Bartenders make it by pouring a glass of beer, followed by a separate shot of amaretto, an almond-flavored Italian liqueur. The overproof rum is gently layered on top of the amaretto shot which barkeeps then light on fire and carefully drop into the beer. Then, customers quickly chug or swallow the entire beverage in one gulp.

The result is a mixture that many say tastes just like Dr. Pepper's famous blend of 23 flavors. That flavor profile comes in addition to a hefty intoxicating punch equivalent to two to three standard servings of alcohol or more.