The Wisconsin Brand Buddy Valastro Calls The 'Cadillac Of Cheese' For Pizza

Buddy Valastro, star of the hit TV show "Cake Boss," has a not-so-secret love affair with pizza. On the bustling Las Vegas Strip, he's not only the king of desserts but also the maestro at PizzaCake, his New York-style pizzeria at Harrah's Hotel & Casino. Valastro's passion for pizza is undeniable. He admits it's his "favorite food in the world." (Apparently, too much cake is a real thing!) So, of course, his mission was to leverage the best ingredients to grace fellow pizza aficionados' taste buds in his pies. This led him to source his casual eatery's mozzarella cheese from a small town in Wisconsin known for its top-notch dairy products. He opted for Grande Cheese, which Valastro has lovingly dubbed the "Cadillac of Cheese."

When Valastro decided to open PizzaCake, he dreamt of a place where his love of pizza could be transformed into an unforgettable dining experience for Vegas tourists and residents. However, the quest was no easy feat. Valastro's team worked tirelessly for six months to develop a pizza recipe that would satisfy even the most discerning palates. The cornerstone of the joint's pizza is the dough, which is fermented for three days. This meticulous process ensures the crust's unrivaled flavor and crisp, chewy texture. The next element of the equation is a velvety tomato sauce, providing a balanced profile of umami, sweet, and tangy. But the magic of Valastro's 'za doesn't stop there.