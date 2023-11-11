Full Fat Cottage Cheese Should Be The Star Of Homemade Ice Cream

Cottage cheese isn't exactly the trendiest of ingredients. If it had a day, it was most likely back in the '70s when it was said to be the favorite food of then-President Nixon (who allegedly ate it with ketchup). Cottage cheese is relatively low in calories, true, which is why it's long been a staple of diet platters, but these days we're more inclined to use it as a secret ingredient in recipes where it can add a tiny bit of tang to dishes as diverse as scrambled eggs, mashed potatoes, pancakes, and yes, even ice cream.

Developer Christina Musgrave came up with this easy no-churn cottage cheese ice cream recipe that can be whipped up (literally) in mere minutes (also literally). She is emphatic, however, that you can't use just any kind of cottage cheese to make it. None of the low or fat-free kinds here –- instead, says Musgrave, "Full-fat cottage cheese will give a creamy texture that resembles ice cream." She points out, too, that this ingredient gives the dessert "much more protein" than is found in real ice cream. Musgrave says not a word on the subject of curds, however, and since the cottage cheese is blended with other ingredients into a smooth and ice cream-like concoction, it seems as if either the small or large curd varieties would work equally well.