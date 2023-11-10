The Common Dairy Mistake That Will Completely Ruin Your Pumpkin Pie

Whipping up a pumpkin pie from scratch is a worthwhile feat, and the best part is that there's always room for customization. For example, you can infuse the crust with cocoa powder or make the filling a little boozy. However, not following the recipe to a tee is often an easy way to screw up your pumpkin pie, particularly the dairy element. Various pumpkin pie recipes mandate specific types of milk, and this isn't arbitrary — it's a key factor in the art of pie-making. Substituting one milk for another might seem like a trivial swap, but it can have profound repercussions on both the texture and taste of your pumpkin pie.

The culinary science behind this milk selection begins with the role of milk in the pie's structure. Milk proteins, such as casein and whey, are crucial for setting the custard-like filling. These proteins form a network that traps moisture and stabilizes the pie as it bakes. Sweetened condensed milk, for instance, imparts a relatively high sugar content, which contributes to the pie's beloved aroma and richness. This is the result of the sugars — both natural and added — interacting with the other ingredients like the pumpkin purée and spices. So, when you replace sweetened condensed milk with regular whole milk, the reduced sugar content disrupts the pie's balance, leading to a less cohesive, blander filling.