Who Says Pumpkin Pie Can't Get A Little Boozy?
The best pumpkin recipes for fall include everything from muffins to donut holes, but pumpkin pie remains a staple of the season. It's a dessert many serve at holiday gatherings, and there's a way to make this traditional treat even more exciting for the adults in the room. Drawing inspiration from Angry Orchard's boozy apple pies, boozy pumpkin pies can liven up festivities by giving this classic dessert an extra kick. Best of all, they're not difficult to make. In most cases, the liquor can be added directly to the pumpkin pie filling as it's being mixed.
As such, all you'll need for this boozy treat is a good pumpkin pie recipe and a compatible liquor. The alcohol is mixed with the pumpkin puree and any other ingredients used for the creamy center of the pie. Only about one shot's worth of liquor is typically required, so you won't need to buy a big bottle unless you're making multiple pies at once.
What alcohol works best for boozy pumpkin pie?
If you're considering baking a boozy pumpkin pie this year, there are several alcohol choices that complement this dish. The sweet and spicy taste of bourbon makes it one of the most obvious options for this dessert. Bourbon is frequently used in baking, so it's a natural fit for any autumn pie. Spiced rum will also play up the cinnamon elements of this dessert, as will Fireball whiskey. Of course, ordinary rum works just as well. Adding about three tablespoons, or one shot, will give your pie filling a nice boozy flavor without completely overpowering it.
Creamier liquors can also be used for boozy pumpkin pie, and Baileys Irish Cream will bring extra sweetness to your dessert. If you use Baileys, you can mix anywhere from 1/4 to 1/2 a cup into your pie filling before baking. Eggnog can be used to similar effect, though it should ideally replace evaporated milk in your pie filling recipe. Make sure you use a recipe with reliable measurements for this swap.
Needless to say, there are lots of options to customize your boozy pumpkin pie. And fans of Baileys Irish Cream or eggnog can take things a step further, using liquor to create a whipped topping that will make this dessert even boozier — and more aesthetically pleasing to boot.