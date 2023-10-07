Who Says Pumpkin Pie Can't Get A Little Boozy?

If you're considering baking a boozy pumpkin pie this year, there are several alcohol choices that complement this dish. The sweet and spicy taste of bourbon makes it one of the most obvious options for this dessert. Bourbon is frequently used in baking, so it's a natural fit for any autumn pie. Spiced rum will also play up the cinnamon elements of this dessert, as will Fireball whiskey. Of course, ordinary rum works just as well. Adding about three tablespoons, or one shot, will give your pie filling a nice boozy flavor without completely overpowering it.

Creamier liquors can also be used for boozy pumpkin pie, and Baileys Irish Cream will bring extra sweetness to your dessert. If you use Baileys, you can mix anywhere from 1/4 to 1/2 a cup into your pie filling before baking. Eggnog can be used to similar effect, though it should ideally replace evaporated milk in your pie filling recipe. Make sure you use a recipe with reliable measurements for this swap.

Needless to say, there are lots of options to customize your boozy pumpkin pie. And fans of Baileys Irish Cream or eggnog can take things a step further, using liquor to create a whipped topping that will make this dessert even boozier — and more aesthetically pleasing to boot.