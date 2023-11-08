Of Course, Andy Cohen Wants Alcohol Allowed At The NYE Broadcast

Unless you're a professional wine taster, you probably don't get to drink on the job. (While a certain subset did drink while working from home during the pandemic, those days are largely behind us.) Apparently, one talk show host feels as though he merits an exception, though. Andy Cohen, who will be co-hosting CNN's New Year's Eve coverage as he has in years past, seems to make a habit of getting intoxicated during the holiday broadcast along with co-hosts Anderson Cooper and Don Lemon. CNN, however, put the kibosh on any on-air boozing last year, and Cohen has been making his dissatisfaction known ever since.

Despite the fact that Cohen has gotten in trouble for his alcohol-fueled antics before, including episodes in which he drunkenly dissed then-mayor Bill de Blasio as well as Ryan Seacrest and his rival New Year's Eve show, he's now seemingly threatening to smuggle in some type of alcohol if CNN doesn't cave to his demands for "daddy juice." During last year's coverage, when a presumably sober Cohen was throwing a tantrum and demanding tequila, he did receive some support from guest Kevin Hart. It wasn't completely clear whether or not the comedian was serious, though, as he also added something about saying what Cohen wanted him to say.