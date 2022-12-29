Ryan Seacrest Supports CNN's No Alcohol Decision On The New Year's Eve Broadcast

Another famous face is expressing support to scale back alcohol consumption during CNN's New Year's Eve countdown. In November, CNN revealed that on-air drinking has been barred from the program, with the exception of hosts Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen, reports Variety. CNN CEO Chris Licht's decision comes from the belief that drinking alcohol during a broadcast can harm the station's credibility.

Licht's beliefs are likely right on par, as the program has seen some belligerent acts in years past. To ring in 2017, CNN anchor Don Lemon got his earlobe pierced live on TV from New Orleans (per Hollywood Reporter). The piercing wasn't really the issue as much as the shots of liquor he took to prepare himself for it. Those watching from home were noticing his behavior, saying he was "hammered." Lemon wasn't a fan of the criticism; according to Entertainment Weekly, Lemon said anyone who didn't agree with his antics could "kiss my behind, I do not care. I don't care." Despite the reason the choice was made this year, it's definitely garnering respect from one radio host.