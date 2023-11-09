Cream Cheese Can Take Deep Dish Pumpkin Pie To New Heights

There are few desserts more synonymous with Thanksgiving than pumpkin pie. A classic pumpkin pie recipe is pretty hard to mess up because it's so simple: Whisk the ingredients together in a bowl, pour the mixture into a pie crust, and bake. Simple recipes, like the one shared above, can feature ingredient lists as minimal as five, which is enough to yield a great-tasting pie you'd be proud to serve after a Thanksgiving meal. However, the problem with simplicity sometimes lies in what you might be depriving yourself and your guests of eating. Upgrading a classic recipe to a deep-dish version with cream cheese allows everyone to enjoy a smoother, creamier, and tangier pumpkin pie.

Why make a deep-dish pumpkin pie? Standard pie tins are usually 1 to 1¼ inches deep, while deep dishes can measure between 1½ to 2 inches. Deep dish pie crusts, which you can also find in the supermarket if you want to skip making a homemade crust, typically hold up to 7 cups of pie filling. Ultimately, what you will achieve by adding cream cheese to pumpkin pie is a finished treat akin to cheesecake, which is usually on the deeper side to let the eater enjoy a more luxurious dessert. Pumpkin pie with cream cheese might not be as rich as full-blown cheesecake, but the deeper filling height delivers the same satisfaction as sliding a fork down a perfectly set cheesecake.