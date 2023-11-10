What Happens Behind The Scenes Of The Great American Baking Show, According To Zach Cherry - Exclusive

If you're a fan of just about any cooking competition series — be it an incredibly fast-paced show like Food Network's "Chopped" or a slightly slower-paced show in which cooks and bakers have hours to put together their creations — then you know that what you watch is hardly the whole experience. Savvy television editors cut away fluff and boring bits, leaving you with an intriguing half-hour or hour's worth of TV with just the important moments included. So what happens behind the scenes when the cameras aren't rolling or aren't picking up anything producers deem worthy of inclusion?

According to host of "The Great American Baking Show" Zach Cherry, who spoke to Mashed in a recent exclusive interview, it all depends on who's on set. Cherry has experience hosting both one regular season of the show and the show's holiday special, wherein the real-life, down-to-earth baking contestants are swapped out for celebrities. When it comes to the latter, Cherry says there's a certain "chaotic energy" in the baking tent, with lots of laughing, comedy bits, and maybe even a little baking, too.