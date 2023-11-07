Great American Baking Show's Zach Cherry's Advice On Winning The Holiday Special - Exclusive Interview

You first appeared on "The Great American Baking Show" earlier this year, with the show's sixth season. How did the hosting opportunity come about? Why was this a project you wanted to work on?

I imagined that I would have a lot of fun, and it turned out I was 100% right. I am such a fan of the show. It always seems like they're having fun. You get to try great, tasty baked goods. I really nailed it on my prediction.

Did you have any baking knowledge prior to this, or did the role come with a learning curve?

I had a little bit of baking knowledge. Let's say I dabble. I can do a pie. I can do some basic brownies — nothing like anything that the contestants do on the show. There was a learning curve in terms of pronouncing French words. That was a legit major learning curve. I had to learn a lot of new things, like "coulis" and "choux" and all sorts of baking-specific terms.

Now that the show has moved over to The Roku Channel, some fans are discovering it for the first time. Maybe they're more familiar with "The Great British Bake Off." What would you tell them to expect?

I would say to expect pretty much the same thing, but with a few more Americans. Our show does try to capture the same vibe, and Paul and Prue, the same judges, are there. They bring a lot of experience and familiarity to people who are fans of the British series. Then, they brought a bunch of Americans over into the same tent and let us do our American version of that thing.

So you film there? Is it actually the same tent?

Yes, we film just outside of London and it's the very same "Great British Tent," I guess you could call it. I don't know if there's official name for the tent, but yes, same tent.

How did it feel for you stepping into this hosting role, knowing that fans, as far as "Great British Bake Off" goes, can be pretty passionate about the hosts? Was there any pressure?

A little bit. I am familiar with the passion of the fan base. The fact that it was a fresh start for the American version made [me] feel a little less pressure. I also truly felt very comfortable having [Hollywood] and [Leith] there. They were so helpful in helping me figure out the spirit of the show. That made it a lot easier once I showed up.