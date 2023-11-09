What To Expect From The Great American Baking Show, Per Zach Cherry - Exclusive

If you've been a fan of "The Great British Bake Off" for years, then you know the drill. The United Kingdom's best amateur bakers come together in a giant, white tent set on a beautiful estate. In that tent, the show puts the bakers to a series of baking challenges over the course of several, themed weeks. Bakers show off their skills in bread baking, patisserie, and more. While there's drama, it's all fairly low-key, and stalwart fans often reference the show's friendly, comforting vibes when explaining why they love the show so much. However, did you know that there's an Americanized version of the show? Don't worry; it's not been Americanized to the point that it's more "Iron Chef" than "GBBO."

The show, dubbed "The Great American Baking Show" has appeared intermittently on various platforms for about the last decade. It recently received new life on The Roku Channel with two new hosts, Zach Cherry and Ellie Kemper. We recently spoke to Cherry in an exclusive Mashed interview to learn more about the show and what viewers can expect. In short, he said to get ready for more or less the same things you love about "GBBO," just with "a few more Americans."