Ellie Kemper Is Taking Over The Great American Baking Show

Life can be full of hardships: unemployment, family loss, and your favorite show disappearing on the ABC network with no sign of a comeback. There is a bright side, though, since "The Great American Baking Show" is finally making a long-awaited return after more than a two-year hiatus.

The twist to this exciting news is that the show's sixth season will be premiering on the Roku channel instead of ABC. In truth "The Great American Baking Show" didn't receive as much acclaim off the bat as its inspiration across the pond. Unlike "The Great British Baking Show," the American version which originally aired in 2015 as a four-week holiday special, came off as too much like a direct copycat to some viewers (via The Guardian).

There have also been additional hiccups for the American show. Season 3 was pulled off the air midseason for allegations against one former judge, Johnny Iuzzini (per CNN). Apart from that, the high rate of turnover the show has seen over the years makes its foundational history a bit shaky.

With "The Great American Baking Show" making a fresh start on the Roku channel, there are some exciting changes happening to the show's lineup of judges and hosts which may prove to be just what the show needs to stabilize its future.