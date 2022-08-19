Ellie Kemper Is Taking Over The Great American Baking Show
Life can be full of hardships: unemployment, family loss, and your favorite show disappearing on the ABC network with no sign of a comeback. There is a bright side, though, since "The Great American Baking Show" is finally making a long-awaited return after more than a two-year hiatus.
The twist to this exciting news is that the show's sixth season will be premiering on the Roku channel instead of ABC. In truth "The Great American Baking Show" didn't receive as much acclaim off the bat as its inspiration across the pond. Unlike "The Great British Baking Show," the American version which originally aired in 2015 as a four-week holiday special, came off as too much like a direct copycat to some viewers (via The Guardian).
There have also been additional hiccups for the American show. Season 3 was pulled off the air midseason for allegations against one former judge, Johnny Iuzzini (per CNN). Apart from that, the high rate of turnover the show has seen over the years makes its foundational history a bit shaky.
With "The Great American Baking Show" making a fresh start on the Roku channel, there are some exciting changes happening to the show's lineup of judges and hosts which may prove to be just what the show needs to stabilize its future.
The Great American Baking Show welcomes Ellie Kemper as co-host
Back in May, the American version of the popular British show announced that it was making a comeback with some exciting GBBO changes up its proverbial sleeve. Not only are British judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith making their debut on the newest season of "The Great American Baking Show" but the sixth season is also welcoming two new hosts.
Ellie Kemper is taking the stage with Zach Cherry to co-host the show's 2023 debut on Roku (per Variety). Kemper is known for her acting role as Erin Hannon on the U.S. version of "The Office" and has also received recognition for her starring role in the comedy series "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" (via IMDb). Brian Tannenbaum, Roku's head of alternative originals, believes the show will continue to serve up that familiar GBBO warmth to fans "with a twist that we know Ellie and Zach will deliver" (per People).
Fans of the American show seem convinced on social media. When @thegreatamericanbakingshow posted a picture of the new hosts and judges on Instagram, the general consensus was positive. While most fans expressed their excitement, a few appeared irked about all the changes. When referring to the past hosts one user remarked "I love Ellie Kemper but the last two were great too." Hopefully, Kemper's bubbly presence will keep "The Great American Baking Show" on air for fans to enjoy without disruption in the future.