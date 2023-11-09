Dutch Bros' 2023 Holiday Drink Lineup Reviewed: You Won't Need Dessert After Sipping These

Move over, Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte — there are new cold-weather drinks from a competing coffee chain. The Dutch Bros 2023 holiday drink lineup features three new beverages collectively known as the Holiday Trio: the Hazelnut Truffle Mocha, Snow Cap Freeze, and Merry Mischief Rebel. They're all loaded with sweet flavor, which makes them fit right in with the rest of the chain's sugary menu. And what could be more suitable for winter when we're all holed up at home, getting ourselves through the cold days and long nights with sweet treats?

I went through my local Dutch Bros drive-thru to sample the Holiday Trio and see if any of the drinks filled me with holiday cheer. I don't know if my teeth (or my insulin levels) will ever recover, but each beverage was tasty in its own way. In a season full of indulgence, the Dutch Bros Holiday Trio is a welcome addition — you might just want to lay off the sugar cookies for a day if you start the morning with one of these drinks.