Is Aldi Open On Christmas Day 2023?

There's no doubt Aldi has some of the most dedicated fans of any supermarket chain thanks to its famously low prices and unusual selection. But if home cooks find themselves in need of a last-minute item for Christmas dinner, will their local store be open?

According to the chain's website, all Aldi locations across the board will be closed on Christmas Day. It's one out of four annual holidays when the entire chain shuts down; the list also includes New Year's Day, Easter Sunday, and Thanksgiving Day. This means those looking for a Christmas shopping spree will be out of luck. Still, this allows Aldi's hard-working employees to enjoy the holidays with their families or simply get a break from the fast-paced work.

It's even more crucial that shoppers don't leave their trip for the last minute, as Aldi is only open for limited hours on Christmas Eve. These hours vary from store to store, so the company recommends checking with your nearest location to find out when they plan to close for the day.