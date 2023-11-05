Aldi's 2023 Advent Calendars Ranked Worst To Best

Since 2020, the first Wednesday of November has been the unofficial National Advent Calendar Day for Aldi shoppers, when the German grocer's hotly anticipated holiday countdown calendars hit the shelves. It is no exaggeration to say that this date has become, for many, a holiday in itself, with lines of shoppers gathering at the doors before stores open to snag a coveted ticket.

According to NPR, Advent has been around since the fourth century and has been marked with calendars since the 19th century, when German Protestants began counting the time leading up to Christmas in more creative ways. Following World War II, Advent calendars were introduced to the U.S. and became both a marketing tactic and a beloved tradition. Instead of waiting until December 25 to open presents, adults and children alike can open one small trinket each day to build excitement around the holiday season.

This year, Aldi's Advent Calendar Day falls neatly on November 1, and based on the information the company has already released, there's a lot for fans to be excited about. Whether you're a chocolate lover or the parent of a child who can't get enough of their favorite TV show, there is something for everyone. We based our rankings on customer reviews, comparisons with competitor calendars, overall value, and comparisons with calendars from previous years. Keep reading to find out which items to rush to when the doors open.