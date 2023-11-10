Grocery Item Shortages You Can Expect For Thanksgiving 2023

A shortage of food brings to mind an image of empty grocery store shelves, something that the early months of the pandemic reinforced when the supply chain faltered. However, a shortage may also show up as inflation (think higher prices) due to tight supply. In either case, the result is that shoppers find it harder to obtain the foods they want, either because the items aren't available or because the prices have gone up too much. While not being able to buy what you want for the holidays isn't the end of the world, it can be a surprise if you didn't realize there was a problem with the supply to begin with.

Weather and disease can quickly affect how abundant a particular item is, and in 2023, the weather really showed its power. Droughts, heavy rains, excessive heat, hard freezes, and flooding all took their toll, and bird flu hasn't helped. Lingering supply-chain problems from the pandemic and the Ukraine-Russia war are also affecting how much food makes it from the field to your home. If you're planning on having a special Thanksgiving dinner this year, be ready for additional price hikes and possible difficulty getting some of these grocery items due to shortages.