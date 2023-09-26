How To Prepare A Whole Pumpkin For Your Recipes

Pumpkin season may as well be a national holiday in the United States. Once pumpkin time rolls around, lots of people go crazy for the warm, cozy, and often spiced flavors associated with the large orange squash. Many people encounter whole pumpkins to carve jack-o-lanterns, but when it comes to cooking with pumpkin, they just reach for a can of prepared purée. There is absolutely nothing wrong with canned pumpkin, but preparing a whole squash from scratch can be rewarding and surprisingly easy. We will detail three ways to prepare a pumpkin, two for purée and one for slicing, so you feel confident going forth.

The first thing to understand is that many different kinds of pumpkins exist. The pumpkins you buy for Halloween decorations differ from those you want for cooking. Jack-o-lantern gourds are bred for size, are tough, and are considered inedible. Being categorized as a gourd simply means it is part of the Cucurbitaceae family, but that kind is not for eating. Squashes are the ones you should eat.

Pie pumpkins or sugar pumpkins are good options for baking, as they are sweet and creamy. These pumpkins are readily available during fall. Other pumpkin varieties are also suitable for cooking, but each type has different pros and cons, so do your research before selecting one to cook.