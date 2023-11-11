13 Restaurants In The US Where You Can Eat Native American Food, According To Customers

In Native American restaurants across the U.S., age-old recipes and ingredients meet modern innovation to showcase a vital part of our food history. Many of us have limited knowledge of the foods that shaped this land before colonization. However, native restaurants can help. With 574 federally recognized Native American tribes in the U.S., it's surprising there aren't more restaurants featuring indigenous foods. Some states have several such restaurants, while others have none.

About half of the restaurants on our list are located on museum or cultural center grounds. Another common denominator, regardless of tribal affiliation, is fry bread, a menu item that was born from rations the U.S. government provided while relocating tribes to reservations.

The restaurants listed here range from fast food spots to fine dining establishments with gourmet menus. While there are more native restaurants to explore throughout the country, we've listed some of the best places you can go to experience native American cuisine. We chose these restaurants based both on customer reviews and personal experience.