Who Says Pigs In A Blanket Have To Be Made With Meat? Try These Vegan Substitutes Instead

Pigs in a blanket have graced party platters and snack tables for generations and are many people's favorite part of a holiday buffet. Traditionally, they're made from small sausages or cocktail wieners wrapped in crescent roll dough. However, there's no reason why they have to be made with meat. There are all kinds of vegan substitutes you can try instead. Luckily, most crescent roll dough you'll find in stores is accidentally vegan. That means the blankets are already covered; it's just the pigs that you've got to give a plant-based makeover.

What's cool about vegan pigs in a blanket is that you can get creative. The beauty lies in the art of substitution, where traditional meaty fillings are replaced with flavorful vegan alternatives. You can go the traditional route with mock meats that mimic the flavors of sausage. Or you can experiment with unconventional fillings that may not resemble the original but are equally — if not more — delicious.

In this article, we will delve into the world of vegan pigs in a blanket, exploring some of the ways you can recreate this classic appetizer without compromising on taste. We have 11 vegan substitutes that you can use instead of the traditional sausage filling. Not only is it great news for anyone who doesn't eat meat, but some of these alternatives are so creative that omnivores will be lining up for them.