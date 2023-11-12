The Key To Slow Cooked Lasagna With No Overcooked Noodles

Making lasagna the traditional way may result in a visually striking dish with stratified layers, but it is undoubtedly a pain in the rear to spend all the time necessary to put it together. Shortcut recipes are always a handy trick to have stashed in your chef's toque, however (all that height's got to be good for something), so we asked Mashed recipe developer Jason Goldstein to give it his best shot. His time-saving trick is to make use of an appliance he refers to as "your personal chef": the crockpot, aka slow cooker.

You might expect that any pasta dish that's been simmered for hours at a time rather than baked would have super-mushy noodles, but that isn't the case with this slow-cooker lasagna. The reason for this is that Goldstein doesn't pre-boil them, but rather, adds them in their uncooked state. This may mean that you'll have to break them into pieces in order to get them to fit, but that's okay. The lasagna will still taste great even if it might come out a bit less symmetrical than one that's been cooked in a pan.