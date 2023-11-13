You Need 2 Spices To Make Copycat Shake Shack Sauce

Shake Shack may have near-cult status in some quarters, but it's not nearly as ubiquitous as McDonald's or even Carl's Jr. It's also pretty pricey as fast food goes. Whether due to lack of proximity or lack of funds, you may find yourself in need of a good Shake Shack copycat recipe if you're a convert to the chain's cult (or simply want to see what all the fuss is about). Recipe Mashed developer Jake Vigliotti, our resident specialist in ridiculously detailed fast food replicas, here turns his attention to Shake Shack's signature Shackburger. Spoiler: There's nothing particularly groundbreaking about the burger itself; it's just your standard beef patties and American cheese on a bun with lettuce and tomatoes. The sauce, however, is what differentiates these burgers from the ones dished up at just about every other fast food chain out there.

So what's so special about Shack Sauce? It's basically just a kicked-up fry sauce made with ketchup and mayonnaise, which Vigliotti calls "the base ingredients for many a sauce." (If there was an American version of the French five mother sauces, these two would rank right at the top.) This basic recipe is jazzed up with two spices, though, since he says of the chain's condiment, "Garlic powder and paprika are in there for sure." While the garlic may be invisible, he tells us, "If you look pretty hard at a Shack sauce, you can actually see little red dots; that's the paprika."