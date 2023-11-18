Why Did TikTok's Famous Catch'n Ice Cream Close Its NYC Store?

If you're on the foodie side of TikTok, you may be familiar with Catch'n Ice Cream. Opened by TikTok-famous Dylan Lemay, Catch'n Ice Cream was a unique shop located in New York. Before opening his shop, Lemay worked for several other ice cream companies, including Cold Stone Creamery. What set him apart from the rest was his ability to toss ice cream scoops into his customers' buckets, hence the name Catch'n Ice Cream.

Unfortunately, only a couple of years after LeMay opened his own ice cream shop, Catch'n Ice Cream in New York has officially closed. On October 30, Lemay announced to his TikTok fans that the shop would be closing on Nov. 5. "These last two years are full of amazing memories that I will cherish for the rest of my life, but I'm honestly so excited for the future," he said. Lemay then admitted that being a TikTok content creator as well as an ice cream shop owner was too overwhelming. "I have no clue why I thought owning a shop would be easier than managing one," he continued. Even with the news, Lemay's legacy is one TikTok will always remember.