Why Did TikTok's Famous Catch'n Ice Cream Close Its NYC Store?
If you're on the foodie side of TikTok, you may be familiar with Catch'n Ice Cream. Opened by TikTok-famous Dylan Lemay, Catch'n Ice Cream was a unique shop located in New York. Before opening his shop, Lemay worked for several other ice cream companies, including Cold Stone Creamery. What set him apart from the rest was his ability to toss ice cream scoops into his customers' buckets, hence the name Catch'n Ice Cream.
Unfortunately, only a couple of years after LeMay opened his own ice cream shop, Catch'n Ice Cream in New York has officially closed. On October 30, Lemay announced to his TikTok fans that the shop would be closing on Nov. 5. "These last two years are full of amazing memories that I will cherish for the rest of my life, but I'm honestly so excited for the future," he said. Lemay then admitted that being a TikTok content creator as well as an ice cream shop owner was too overwhelming. "I have no clue why I thought owning a shop would be easier than managing one," he continued. Even with the news, Lemay's legacy is one TikTok will always remember.
The closing resulted in skepticism
A Michigan native, Lemay's success skyrocketed after posting videos to his TikTok channel. Just 56 days after posting his video, Lemay hit a million followers. There's some skepticism on why the shop closed, which is evident in comments on TikTok. In one video, Lemay responded to a comment stating "I mean $10 for a scoop is crazy." He was quick to shut down the accusation, confirming that's not why the business closed. Others believed dropping the ice cream they threw into buckets was the reason for the company's downfall. "We did not close because of people dropping ice cream," Lemay said. He did, however, admit that such drops are quite expensive when they do happen. "We firmly believe our experience is worth our price."
Fans of the shop were heartbroken to hear the news. "NOO! I'm literally going to NYC on the 16th," one disappointed commenter wrote on TikTok. "I've always wanted to go to New York just so I can get your ice cream," wrote another. It's unclear what Lemay will be doing next, but hopefully, it's just as successful as his last endeavor.