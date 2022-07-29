TikTok's Favorite Ice Cream Influencer Now Has His Own Shop

Back in 2021, Dylan Lemay posted a TikTok video with a voice-over that asked "Has anyone ever told you your high school relationship is going to fail?". The video then shows still photographs of Lemay lovingly looking at various ice-creams. "This post is kinda a joke but kinda not. I can't believe a simple thing like ice cream has had such an impact on my life," he wrote. (via TikTok)

The 25-year-old from Taylor, Michigan worked at a number of places including Cold Stone Creamery until his skill and fame on TikTok and YouTube helped him fund his own store. Lemay is not just an ordinary ice cream shop worker: He's like the ice creamery version of Tom Cruise in "Cocktail" with his ability to flip and toss ice cream in the air and catch it and also throw it directly into a customer's cup.

With over 11 million followers it's easy to see why he thought opening his own store was a good idea. Plans for the store began last year in 2021 and its first location is now open in New York.