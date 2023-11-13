Why Celebrities Don't Make The Best Bakers, According To Prue Leith - Exclusive

Leith was candid about the skill levels of celebrities for "The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Holiday," but also mentioned that while the baking may not be as good, they are endless fun, in part because of the lack of skills: "What is lovely about it on the celebrity ones, the holiday specials and things, is it's so much more relaxed, because nobody really thinks they're going to win."



Leith explains that the vibe changes throughout filming. "At the beginning, they're mostly camping around and being full of joie de vivre and excited to be there," she said. "Halfway through, they begin to realize that they might win, and so then they get more competitive and start to get a bit more serious about it."

Still, Leith finds these specials enjoyable: "They're having fun, and I like that because it is much less serious and jollier really." That sounds like the perfect pairing for the holiday season.

"The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Holiday" is available for streaming on the Roku channel.