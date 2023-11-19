Tart And Sweet Cranberry Sage Pie Recipe

With the holiday season on its way, it's all about selecting the recipes you'll be serving your guests or bringing over for dinner. While there are plenty of dishes to choose from, dessert gets a special mention — an extra treat or two is always welcome. As Mashed recipe developer Patterson Watkins exclaims, "Tis the season for pies!" She further raves, "I LOVE pies. All pies. Equal pie enthusiast."

Her latest creation is a tart and sweet cranberry sage pie recipe that she says is a "partial abandonment from the traditional 'saccharin-sweet' or 'rich and creamy' pie categories." She comments, "It has this bright tartness that still satisfies the sweet-tooth but also cleanses palates and livens-up the taste buds/mood after a big, pre-dessert, meal." Not to mention, she notes, "It makes for nice bedfellows with your other seasonal pies too (pumpkin, sweet potato, apple, pecan, etc...), perfect for a big holiday spread of desserts."

You might reserve cranberries for turkey sauce, but the tart fruit has far more potential. Watkins lives close to "cranberry-land" and recalls a visit to a bog. "After that experience, I've gained an affinity for cranberries and the cran farmers," she says. For her that means stocking up in mid-November when they're in season, which she deems as "The best time for cranberry-themed pies, with Thanksgiving (my favorite holiday) right at the apex."