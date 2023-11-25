Pecan Praline Gingerbread Cake Recipe

"The flavors of the holidays are all wrapped up in this pecan praline gingerbread cake," as developer Kate Shungu characterizes her recipe. In fact, this cake is kind of a holiday twofer, since gingerbread is associated with the winter holidays while pecan pie is a Thanksgiving staple. As for pralines, these are a year-round Southern specialty. "Reminiscent of a pecan praline candy," the crunchy praline topping is the perfect complement to this soft, warmly spiced gingerbread cake, Shungu says.

One note on the ingredients for this quick cake: Shungu emphasizes that "using a mild-flavored molasses" is important here, so you'll want to save the bitter blackstrap kind for health drinks and tonics. Blackstrap molasses isn't typically used in baking, and opting for the lighter kind, as Shungu puts it, allows the ginger flavor to shine through in this holiday-ready dessert.