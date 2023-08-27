What Is A Praline (And How Do You Pronounce It)?

You know how there are some words you read a million times, but then you realize that you're still not exactly sure how to say out them loud? Well, if "praline" is one of those words, there's no need to be embarrassed. Pralines, which are delicious brown sugar-based candy patties with a fudgy consistency and pecan topping, can be pronounced in one of two different ways.

If you've been saying — or thinking — the word as "pray-lean" all along, that's perfectly okay, it just means that you're aligning yourself with the Georgia axis. If you say it "prah-lean," then your accent and allegiance are trending more towards the southwest since that is how they usually pronounce the word in Louisiana and its environs. If you're saying it any other way, well, you do you (bless your little heart). No matter how you speak the word, that which we call a praline by any other name would still taste as sweet.