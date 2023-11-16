Who Is Joshua Weissman's Wife, Kate Weissman?

It's hard not to like energetic YouTube star, chef, and best-selling cookbook author, Joshua Weissman. His story is one we can all get behind; someone who began as a bit of an underdog, and worked their way up to become a self-made success story. Overweight and picked on as an adolescent, he honed in on cooking to control his health. But as the weight was lost, followers were gained, and he became a sensation when he began sharing his tips and recipes with the world. Now, 1.8 million people follow him on Instagram, while over 8.5 million tune in to watch his entertaining food-related YouTube content every week.

But more recently, Joshua hasn't always been alone in the frame while whipping up succulent burgers or tasty Ramen bowls. A few years ago, fans began to take notice of an extra special guest popping in to participate in some of the chef's incredibly popular recipe tutorials, and things with this guest — formerly known as his girlfriend, Kate — have escalated. Kate Rosendahl and Joshua Weissman tied the knot in May of this year in a private ceremony in Italy. Though we have caught small glimpses of the happy couple in the kitchen on film, many of us can't help but wonder ... who is the woman who stole the heart of the charismatic chef? Who is the newest member of the Weissman family, Kate Weissman?