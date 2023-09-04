Why A Fish Spatula Isn't As Much Of A One-Trick Pony As You'd Think

Its name might suggest a limited repertoire, but a fish spatula proves to be a kitchen companion that excels in a variety of culinary tasks. If you have never heard of this tool, it has a thin angled blade and slotted design that allows you to slip under a fillet without damaging its delicate structure. This precision is crucial for achieving a perfectly seared, crispy edge.

While its primary function is ideal for maneuvering delicate fish fillets, its capabilities extend far beyond, making it an invaluable addition to any cook's toolkit. Aside from seafood, a fish spatula finds its place at the breakfast table. Its thin edge and flexibility are perfect for flipping pancakes, ensuring they're evenly browned without the risk of tearing. It also works for turning items like burgers and latkes, or for removing brownies or anything that tends to slightly stick from a pan.

Furthermore, fish spatulas come to the rescue when you're frying food. Its slots allow excess oil to drain away so it can function as a makeshift basket, making it a useful tool for retrieving fried foods from hot oil. Its thin, flexible edge proves handy for scraping cold pans and griddles so you can loosen any bits that are stuck for an easy cleanup.