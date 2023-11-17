What, Exactly, Are Chinese Steamed Eggs?

If there was a versatility contest for food, eggs would take the prize would take the prize. Of the many ways to cook them, Chinese steamed eggs stand out in terms of simplicity, taste, and an unbelievably silky texture. This unpretentious yet complex dish is an indispensable part of Chinese cuisine and culture.

Chinese steamed eggs are exactly what you think they are — steamed eggs. You might have had some of the softest scrambled eggs ever, but the velvety, custard-like texture of Chinese steamed eggs is like nothing else. Chinese steamed eggs rely on the Chinese method of cooking eggs, using moist heat rather than a specific recipe, and that is what sets this dish apart. What you add to the steamed eggs is entirely up to you.

Since the dish is customizable, you will find multiple variations in different regions of China. Also known as egg custard, the dish is enjoyed with steamed rice, vegetables, and toppings like soy sauce, garlic, and meat. They can also be enjoyed as a standalone dish. Chinese eggs are typically eaten for breakfast, but they can be enjoyed anytime.