The Key Ingredient That Gives Vegan Chicken Bouillon A Kick Of Flavor

Chicken-flavored bouillon is often used by plant-based and vegan cooks trying to replicate a chicken flavor for soups, sauces, or even chicken and waffles. Vegan bouillon often contains herbs and spices you'd find in any soup stock cube — onion powder, garlic powder, salt, maybe some dehydrated vegetables. But it also has a secret ingredient that gives it that extra kick of needed flavor, and it is actually an item that most plant-based cooks have in abundance in their kitchens: nutritional yeast. A deactivated brewer's yeast, nutritional yeast will not help your pizza dough rise. What it will do is add a natural cheesiness to your dish as well as an umami boost.

Also known as 'nooch,' to those who use it regularly, nutritional yeast, along with the traditional herbs and spices, helps give chicken bouillon the extra boost in flavor that makes so many meatless recipes taste great. Despite nooch's hippy reputation, it's a useful product to have in your kitchen whether you're vegan or not. It is naturally low in sodium and calories, and is a soy-free gluten-free, dairy-free, low-fat, and sugar-free way to add extra savory flavor to anything you're cooking, which makes it invaluable for anyone with intolerances or allergies. It's available in flaked, powdered, or granule form, and you can find it in most grocery stores and, of course, all health food stores.