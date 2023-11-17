50 State Pies You'll Find This Thanksgiving That Are Not Pumpkin
Legends (and statistics) say that at least 50 million pumpkin pies are mercilessly devoured every Thanksgiving. But with Turkey Day just around the corner, and pumpkin pie-making madness soon to begin, what if we — and hear us out here foodies — let the pumpkins rest? What if this year we committed to putting a different pie on the dessert table? If you, now flabbergasted, don't even know where to begin looking for a new holiday pie recipe that doesn't involve fall's favorite fruit, the best place to start is right at home, in your state.
Then, you can look for more pie inspiration from the state to the north of you, next, the one a little to the south. Okay, you get the point. The fact is, America's 50 states' unique cultural and agricultural backgrounds have led them to whip up some truly festive and delicious pies on Thanksgiving Day. And we've compiled a list of what non-pumpkin pies every state will munch on this November.
1. Alabama: buttermilk pie
For those coming home to sweet home Alabama, buttermilk pie is sure to be on the Thanksgiving dessert table. First savored during the Great Depression (hence its simple ingredients), this sweet treat combines sugar, buttermilk, and butter into a unique pie-filling flavor. This Dixieland dessert is actually savored across the South; however, Alabama has a particular fondness for buttermilk pie's irresistible sweet-with-a-bite flavor. The Alabama Farmers Federation boasts an official recipe for the treat on its website, and the Alabama-born founder of Hollywood's famous Porch Pies bakery has famously given celebrities a taste for the Southern dish.
2. Alaska: Russian pirok
While turkey is still a shoo-in to be on the table, in Alaska, a Thanksgiving feast is also likely to include a little less conventional (though for Alaskans, very traditional) foodie faire like whale steak and walrus stew. So, it's only fitting that Alaska's beloved Russian pirok is also a more out-of-the-box Thanksgiving pie. A delicious dish that's been an Alaskan favorite since its days under Russian rule, pirok pie is not sweet but savory. This treat rolls salmon and bacon into a pie crust, which makes it a blissfully hearty eat as unique as Alaska's history.
3. Arizona: Arizona sunshine pie
Thanks to its sunny disposition, the state of Arizona is known for its citrus fruit. And on Thanksgiving, Arizonians are known for devouring Arizona sunshine lemon pie. As its name suggests, this tangy-sweet treat is a lemon-heavy dessert that's filling is typically made by combining fresh Arizona lemons with sugar in a blender. The only other step in this happy recipe is to pour the yellow filling into a pie crust and bake it to perfection, making the treat the ideal pie for a sunny, stress-free Arizona Thanksgiving.
4. Arkansas: possum pie
In 1983, the Arkansas Gazette published a review of an absolute enigma of a dessert. Its name? Possum Pie. Today, that same dubiously titled but undeniably delicious treat is many in the Natural State's Thanksgiving pie of choice. Essentially a four-layer delight, this Southern dessert combines decadent chocolate pudding with sweet cream cheese and crisp pecans. So, what, you may be wondering, is so "possumy" about it? Well, the story goes that the dessert got its name because it "plays possum" — its vanilla-esque top layer makes the pie look like it doesn't contain any chocolate.
5. California: Fruit of the Forest pie
Our next state is responsible for growing more than 80% of the nation's strawberries as well as an impressive amount of raspberries and blueberries. In other words, California's agriculture scene is berry fruitful, and we stand by this pun the same way California natives stand by devouring Fruit of the Forest pie on Thanksgiving day. A dessert popularized by Hollister, CA's famous Casa de Fruta Orchard Resort, this pie's multi-flavored filling traditionally features three kinds of berries, apples, and rhubarb. However, some at-home versions of the famous recipe also throw other mouth-watering fruits like peach and pineapple into the mix.
6. Colorado: rocky road pie
Like John Denver once sang, there is nothing like getting a Colorado Rocky Road pie ... or, something like that. Sometimes called Rocky Road mud pie, this tasty treat features a pecan marshmallow-infused chocolate filling, and either a vanilla graham cracker or chocolate pie crust. And sometimes the pie is even infused with chocolate fudge or actual Rocky Road ice cream. What version a Colorado native makes for Thanksgiving all depends on how much chocolate they think they can take on after downing a plate of stuffing.
7. Connecticut: cannoli pie
Connecticut has the most Italian-Americans in the U.S., so not only does Thanksgiving in the Constitution State usually involve antipasto and lasagna, but every good Connecticut Turkey Day meal is finished off with mouthwatering cannoli pie. Made famous by The Cannoli Company, a Connecticut-beloved and Gold Belly-recognized restaurant (you even can order this pie from the eatery on Gold Belly's website), this Thanksgiving dessert stuffs ricotta into a cannoli pie shell. And of course, before the cannoli pie can be cut, it must be given a cocoa powder finish.
8. Delaware: cream cheese pineapple pie
It turns out the state that's pineapple pie crazy is not Hawaii, but Delaware. Because when it comes to picking a special holiday treat to wash down the turkey and cranberry sauce, in Delaware, cream cheese pineapple pie takes the cake — or, well, the pie. We don't know why this peaches-and-cream-esque dessert is a Delaware fave, and neither, it seems, does the state itself. But though its origins are foggy, the pie has become so ubiquitous within the state it is sometimes referred to as Delaware pie.
9. Florida: Florida orange grove pie
In the Sunshine State, Thanksgiving Day means getting to enjoy a slice of Florida orange grove pie. This citrus-filled dessert has been pleasing Floridians since it was first introduced in a regional cookbook in the early 60s. Florida orange grove pie's most important ingredient is, of course, fresh Florida oranges (though if you want to give the recipe a try and don't have access to the state's most famous produce, you can always opt for oranges from your local grocer), but it also utilizes heavy cream cheese, walnuts, and a bit of cream of tartar, which makes it a tangy-sweet holiday treat.
10. Georgia: peach pie
Now, folks, Justin Bieber gets his peaches out in Georgia for a reason. While Georgia is not the U.S.' number one peach grower, many claim the peaches that come from the state have a juicy flavor that's just a cut above the rest. Hence this is why Georgia peaches are so famous, and peach pie is Georgia's favorite Turkey Day dessert. Made with the state's famous fruit, Georgia's most beloved Thanksgiving treat is juicy, gooey, and oh-so-delicious by itself. However, some Georgia natives like to give the recipe a little flair by infusing it with a bit of bourbon.
11. Hawaii: chocolate haupia pie
Yes, Delaware may have pineapple pie handled, but the Aloha State's chocolate haupia pie is bursting with the taste of the island's famous coconuts. To make this dessert, Hawaiians top a creamy, chocolate-forward pudding base with haupia (which is a traditional Hawaiian coconut pudding) for a light yet decadent treat. This culinary masterpiece was brought to the world by Ted's Bakery, a famous Hawaiian eatery located on the island of Oahu. However, despite its commercial origins, chocolate haupia pie has become a delightful treat many Hawaiians love to enjoy with their families on Thanksgiving day.
12. Idaho: white potato pie
In Idaho, white — yes, white potato pie — is sure to be served on Thanksgiving day. And this treat defies everything you know about dessert. Because, instead of being a savory dish, Idaho's beloved Turkey Day pie is one. This dish combines white potatoes with sweet ingredients to create a holiday treat. And those said sugary elements vary depending on the recipe iteration. One version of the pie combines Idaho potatoes with maple syrup, brown sugar, and bacon bits. Another relies on honey and blackberries to turn Idaho potatoes into a dessert fit for Turkey trotting.
13. Illinois: white pie
Tucked away in a tiny town in Illinois is a humble eatery known as Burton's Cafe. This small, unassuming restaurant invented a pie that has become Illinois' favorite Turkey Day treat. The white pie — which is described by one Illinois native on Reddit as tasting like it's "made by angels" — features milk, egg whites, and chopped nuts and is essentially a creamy pudding in pie form. This Thanksgiving treat is particularly special, because, for some Illinoisans, it brings up fond memories of enjoying a slice of the unique dessert with family and friends at the legendary Burton's Cafe.
14. Indiana: Hoosier pie
What else could be Indiana, the Hoosier state's, favorite treat for a Thanksgiving day feast than the Hoosier pie? More widely known as sugar cream pie, this delightful dessert has been an Indiana favorite since the 1800s. The treat, like Alabama's buttermilk pie, was created by Indiana natives to be a dessert that could be whipped up without sometimes expensive or hard-to-find ingredients like fruit and eggs. Featuring a filling that combines heavy cream with sweet sugar and warm cinnamon, Hoosier pie is an airy and light dessert Indianians can't eat through their Thanksgiving dinner fast enough to get a slice of.
15. Iowa: sour cream raisin pie
A dessert that is allegedly an offshoot of Amish raisin funeral pie, our pick for Iowa's favorite Thanksgiving treat is an Iowa fair food icon and an out-of-the-box dessert that has been satisfying the state's sweet tooth for countless years. If you're from Iowa, you already know what we're talking about — sour cream raisin pie. A tangy treat filled with a chewy texture, this holiday dessert mixes sour cream and raisins with sugar and cream of tartar. As one would expect, one Iowan on Reddit reports the pie is "perhaps an acquired taste."
16. Kansas: lemon ice box pie
When Dorothy no place-like-homes it to Kansas for Thanksgiving, she, alongside most Kansas natives are going to be putting away lots of delicious lemon ice box pie. A beloved Kansas City treat, this dessert is a citrusy child of the Southern U.S. ice box pie family. An ice box pie is characterized by being a no-bake. Instead, as its name suggests, these treats are left in the freezer to set. And Kansas' version of ice box pie pours lemon juice and sugar into a graham cracker crust for a light and tangy Thanksgiving dessert.
17. Kentucky: Kentucky Derby pie
In 1954, Kern's Kitchen, a Kentucky-based eatery, birthed a pie that would become as iconic in the state as the Kentuckian event it was named for. Invoking images of racehorses and ladies in fancifully ridiculous hats, the Kentucky Derby pie is a Kentucky Thanksgiving must. Often likened to a giant chocolate chip cookie, Kentucky's favorite holiday treat combines chocolate chips, Kentucky bourbon, and walnuts in a classic pie crust, making it a perfectly indulgent Turkey Day dessert.
18. Louisiana: pecan pie
What's this? We're claiming pecan pie is Louisiana's, not Texas', favorite Turkey Day dessert? Keep on your cowboy hats, y'all, pecan pie is as, if not more, beloved in Louisiana as it is in the Lone Star State. In fact, Louisiana actually grows nearly 17.7 million pounds worth of the nut annually. Which is likely why pecan pie rivals beignets for the title of New Orleans' favorite dessert and holds a coveted spot at Louisiana natives' Thanksgiving tables.
19. Maine: blueberry pie
In Maine, where blueberries grow wild, delicious, and ready to use in an assortment of delectable fruit baked goods, blueberry pie has stood out against the tasty competition. This treat and this treat alone is the state's official dessert and it's also Maine's premiere Thanksgiving turkey-chaser. Often utilizing in-state sourced blueberries and a squeeze of lemon for tang, even after baked, Maine's take on blueberry pie's filling is known for being more liquid than solid — which, evidently is, why Maine natives love it.
20. Maryland: white potato pie
Idaho isn't the only state whipping up white potato pie for Turkey Day. Marylanders will be enjoying their own version of this unique dessert. And actually, long ago, in the 1880s, everyone and their grandmama was using white potatoes in pudding and custards. It was just Maryland, in particular, really loved traditional white potato pie (which mixes the starch vegetable with dark-tasting nutmeg, and tangy lemon). As a result, several cookbooks have claimed it as a distinctively Maryland-loved cuisine.
21. Massachusetts: Nantucket cranberry pie
Nantucket island is a Massachusetts jewel, so it only seems right Nantucket cranberry pie is MA's most beloved Thanksgiving dessert. This sweet treat layers vanilla cake batter over a bed of sugar-infused cranberries (which Nantucket is known for) and pecans. Now, here's the catch. While it's baked in a pie pan, this treat has no actual pie crust. So, it is really only a pie in name, but thanks to its tart-sweet, crispy flavor, its lies are too delicious for Massachusetts natives not to claim it as their favorite holiday "pie."
22. Michigan: tart cherry pie
Because the state is responsible for a whopping 75% of the U.S. tart cherries, Michigan is kinda cultish about the tart fruit. Michiganders host a cherry seance, uh, we mean national cherry festival every July and, of course, enjoy a sizable slice of tart cherry pie every Thanksgiving. However, while this pie sounds unremarkably plain, its fresh sour cherries (which are in-season year round) combined with sweeter ingredient elements like brown sugar make it a treat worth worshiping.
23. Minnesota: banana cream pie
In the dairy-industry-forward state of Minnesota, the best pie to enjoy on turkey day sandwiches two layers of sweet bananas between an airy cream custard. A light and sugary treat, Minnesotans have been munching banana cream pie since at least 1880. So, although making this banana pudding-like dessert involves a lot more work than some of the pies on the list (you have to bake and freeze it), no Minnesotan can feel satisfied on Thanksgiving without having a chance to bite into this classic fruit-filled treat.
24. Mississippi: mud pie
Inside and outside of the Magnolia State, Mississippi mud pie is an absolute icon. A dish that will put you in a chocolate coma, this treat layers of decadent brownie batter and chocolate mousse into a chocolate pie crust. No wonder Mississippians drool over it every year on Thanksgiving. But if you think it got its name from the murky mud on the Mississippi River's banks, well ... you might be right. No one's actually sure of where the pie's unique namesake originates. Though, in our (and Mississippians') opinion, when someone's enjoying this Southern pie, it's the chocolate flavor, not where the name comes from, that matters.
25. Missouri: Platte County pie
As wild as this sounds, Platte County pie originated in Platte County, Missouri — we, know, we know, pick that jaw off the floor. This pie (which features chocolate and pecans) is another treat that started as a regional restaurant's specialty, and has since become a bonafide Missourian Thanksgiving classic. Sadly, the eatery credited with inventing it, Fannie's, has closed down. But although Fannie's may be gone, its legacy will live on the famously tasty dessert that is sure to be enjoyed for many Thanksgivings to come.
26. Montana: huckleberry pie
Have you eaten a huckleberry? If you're from Montana, the answer is for sure a resounding "yes." In fact, the state holds the tangy berry so near and dear to its stomach that it claims the huckleberry as its official state fruit. And on Thanksgiving day, the people of Montana's preferred method of huckleberry consumption is a delicious huckleberry pie. To be fair, Idaho also loves this flaky berry-based treat, but where the potato state is as likely to have potato-based pie on the table as a huckleberry one, on Thanksgiving in Montana, it's huckleberry pie or nothing.
27. Nebraska: rhubarb pie
Okay, so Nebraska is cold. We mean, we're talking about a sub-zero-temperature-winter-having type of freezing. So, due to its less-than-sunny climate, there are not a lot of berries growing in the state. But what Nebraska does have is a lot of rhubarb, a type of plant that transforms into a bonafide tangy treat when combined with sugar. Now, throw rhubarb and some sour cream into a pie shell and you get Nebraska's favorite Turkey Day treat — a creamy-tart rhubarb sour cream pie.
28. Nevada: chocolate sin pie
Las Vegas restaurant chain Blueberry Hill is renowned for being a locally loved Nevada institution. And one of its most adored dishes is a treat that, in true Las Vegas style, is all about indulgence. Chocolate cream pie (often called, chocolate sin pie), is one of Blueberry Hill's most iconic desserts. To put things into perspective, chocolate sin pie wraps sweet chocolate pudding and airy cream cheese in a delectable chocolate pie crust package. So, it shouldn't be surprising to hear that Nevada residents have taken to DIY-ing the pie for Thanksgiving.
29. New Hampshire: maple apple pecan pie
Think of one of your favorite fall flavors. Got it firmly planted in your mind? Good. Because odds are New Hampshire grows it. A state that's perhaps the king of all things fall, New Hampshire produces pecans, maple, and apples. So, what were New Hampshire natives to do but throw all three of these autumnal ingredients into one, delicious Thanksgiving pie? Yes, maple apple pecan pie may be a mouthful to say, but it's a delight to eat.
30. New Jersey: green tomato pie
The Garden State is known to grow, arguably, the best-tasting maters in the union. And during Thanksgiving, New Jersey likes to transform its tomatoes into a ...pie. Yes, in the same tradition of Maryland and Idaho using white potatoes as an unconventional pie base, apparently, New Jersey's green tomato pie — which tastes eerily similar to an apple pie — can be filled under the "shouldn't work but does" Thanksgiving dessert category. The key to this treat's vegetable-tasting-like fruit espionage? Green tomato pie utilizes yet-to-turn ripe tomatoes, which when combined with cinnamon and sugar, taste apple-sweet.
31. New Mexico: New Mexico apple pie
New Hampshire sweetened up apple pie with produce native to the state, but New Mexico puts a spicer twist on this all-American classic. First created by New Mexico-based eatery Pie Town, New Mexico apple pie combines sweet apples and warm cinnamon with Mexican pine nuts and green chili. So, although the man behind New Mexico's favorite Turkey Day pie is actually from Baltimore, it's still become an instant New Mexico classic due to the way it highlights the state's distinctive culinary heritage.
32. New York: grape pie
In upstate New York, concord grapes are a must-eat treat that grow wild and free. And sometime in the 1950s, New York state native Irene Bouchard combined these sweet grapes with sugar and threw them into a pie crust. Since then, grape pie has become the state's quintessential Thanksgiving dessert. In fact, for many New York residents, picking the grapes to make this treat's recipe is just as much a Turkey Day tradition as eating it.
33. North Carolina: Atlantic City pie
Before popular North Carolina eatery Crook's Corner started selling creamy Atlantic City pie" to hungry tourists, North Carolinians had simply called this iconic North Carolina treat, well, lemon pie. However, while North Carolina's iconic dessert does indeed have a typical lemon and condensed milk filling, its crust is unique. Why? Because it's made with saltine crackers. So, whether they call it Atlantic City pie or not, on Turkey Day, North Carolina natives always dive into a sweet, yet salty dessert.
34. North Dakota: juneberry pie
The wide, open prairies of North Dakota grow a fruit that's truly special. The juneberry's taste is often described as a flavorful mishmash between sweet elements like blueberries and apples and more tangy, nut-like flavors akin to almonds and raisins. So, on Thanksgiving day, when North Dakota residents dig into a juneberry pie, due to the fruit's versatile flavor, they are kind of eating, like, three famous Turkey Day pies at once. No wonder some North Dakota natives choose to bring the juneberries' multidimensional flavor even more by adding almonds and blueberries to their favorite treat's filling.
35. Ohio: sauerkraut pie
Considering the state hosts an annual sauerkraut festival (which drew a crowd of almost half a million in 2022, mind you) and loves dining on sauerkraut balls, you may be wondering, why is Ohio so sauerkraut obsessed? The state's sauerkraut love actually began with German immigrants and is still present today on Ohioan Thanksgiving tables. Because on Turkey Day, Ohio residents are partial to enjoying savory sauerkraut pie. Combining tangy sauerkraut, citrusy lemon juice, and creamy grits into a crisp pie crust, this delicious side dish may not be sweet, but, to Ohioans, it tastes like home sweet home.
36. Oklahoma: fried pie
In the Arbuckle Mountains of Oklahoma, a run-of-the-mill slice and dice pie simply won't do for Thanksgiving dessert. Instead, Oklahomans enjoy easy-to-hold and easy-to-devour fried pies. This crispy take on traditional pie (which are like empanadas filled with sweet pie filling) rose to national notoriety when tourists discovered Arbuckle Mountain Fried Pies, an Oklahoma eatery that specializes in selling the dessert. However, fried pies have been around in Oklahoma for over a century, and on Turkey Day, Oklahomans will for sure be making this famous treat in their own kitchens.
37. Oregon: marionberry pie
A fruit that brings the tangy and sugary deliciousness of two blackberry varieties into one delectable taste experience, the marionberry is only grown in Oregon— a fact that the state is very proud of, as its commitment to mixing marionberries with everything from yogurt to vodka attests. So, of course, in Oregon, marionberry pie is as essential to the Thanksgiving festivities as turkey. Usually made with lemon zest and brown sugar, while the classic version of Oregon's state pie is delicious, some do opt to mix up the traditional recipe by infusing the filling with a bit of bourbon for an extra layer of delightfully dark flavor.
38. Pennsylvania: shoofly pie
In Pennsylvania, Thanksgiving celebrators sing "shoofly, please bother me," because when the holidays come around, they don't want to miss out on a slice of delicious shoofly pie. A PA specialty since the late 1880s, shoofly pie features sweet molasses and brown sugar. However, the dessert can be made with a crispy or gooey bottom. So, which is better? Depends on who you ask. The dry variety seems to be the biggest crowd-pleaser, however, the wetter take on this sweet dessert is a beloved Lancaster County treat. One way or the other, some kind of shoofly pie will be gracing Pennsylvania's Thanksgiving dessert plates.
39. Rhode Island: coconut custard pie
Wayland Bakery opened its doors in Providence, Rhode Island in the late 1920s, and after the restaurant started serving up irresistible coconut custard pie, the state went coconut custard crazy. Rhode Island natives were likely drawn to the fact that, on account of having a more solid filling, coconut custard pie, unlike coconut cream pie, has a heartier bite. Plus, the treat can even be topped with coconut whipped cream, which provides it with a great contrasting creamy texture. So, while Wayland's shut its door for good in 2022, this delicious pie's rich coconut and nutmeg flavor still remains one of the state's favorite Thanksgiving dishes.
40. South Carolina: sweet potato pie
Although sweet potato pie is enjoyed in several Southern states, in South Carolina, sweet potatoes aren't just for the holidays. Sweet potatoes are a lifestyle. South Carolina is the U.S.' number one sweet potato producer and even hosts a yearly festival dedicated to the sweet starch. So, in the competition for being the most dedicated to eating sweet potato pie, this Southern state wins. We guarantee that on Turkey Day, South Carolinians will be teeth deep in several slices of this creamy dessert.
41. South Dakota: kuchen
A treat that was popularized by German immigrants, South Dakota's beloved kuchen technically translates to cake. But while it's a cake in theory, it's (by U.S. standards), pie-like in practice. This South Dakota dessert piles fruit-infused custard on top of a batch of dough. So, despite the not-so-sweet crust that makes it stand out from most U.S. desserts, in our book, Nevadian's oh-so-sacred kuchen is a Thanksgiving pie that can contend with the best of them.
42. Tennessee: chess pie
Okay, so we'll be the first to admit that a pie that features vinegar and cornmeal sounds horrific. But chess pie isn't a Tennessee Thanksgiving tradition for no reason. A creation that arose out of Southern bakers' ingenuity when ingredients like honey and lemon weren't financially viable options for baking, despite its dubious-sounding ingredients, chess pie is a sweet, custardy delight with just the right amount of vinegary bite. Although, as the folk tale goes, this pie got its name from the way Southerners say "jes pie," with its interesting, irresistible flavors, chess pie is much more than "just a pie".
43. Texas: Texas trash pie
At last, it's time to answer the question, "If Texas' Thanksgiving pie of choice isn't pecan, what is it?" It's Texas trash pie, obviously. Okay, maybe not so obviously. This Lone Star State treat was born in the 1980s in a Texan restaurant called the Round Top Cafe. Kind of like the "everything but the kitchen sink" of the pie world, this treat is filled with pecans, caramel, pretzels, and chocolate chips. The pie's decadent taste (and its distinctly Texan name) has made Texas trash pie a frequent guest at Texan Thanksgiving celebrations.
44. Utah: pickle pie
Pickle pie? You may ask, Does Utah have a thing for pickles? Nope. It's all thanks to the Sunglow Restaurant and Motel, a unique Utah roadside business, that this pie has become a bonafide Utah celebrity. And it's actually a pretty innovative idea. In a similar vein to sweet potato pie, the dessert utilizes sweet pickles as its core ingredient, adding elements like sugar and cinnamon to bring the vegetable's sweet flavor to the forefront. With a taste that is sometimes compared to our aforementioned friend the chess pie, Utah natives can't get enough of pickle pie for Thanksgiving.
45. Vermont: maple pie
If you love slathering your pancakes with American-made maple syrup, you very likely need to thank Vermont for its delicious service. But while most of the states in the union only enjoy maple syrup on our flap jacks, the nation's top maple syrup manufacturer can't get enough of putting nature's sweetener into their pie — hence why Vermont's favorite Thanksgiving treat is maple pie. A dish that combines maple syrup and heavy cream to create a delicious filling, it's easy to see why this autumnal dessert is maple-syrup-loving Vermont's most adored Turkey Day treat.
46. Virginia: peanut pie
If you didn't know, Virginia is a major player in the U.S. peanut game. Peanut pie, an ooey-gooey, crunchy dessert creation, is a sacred Virginian Thanksgiving tradition. Of course, due to their similar nutty ingredients and shared Southern origins, Virginia's peanut pie is often compared to its pecan counterpart. However, while the two both utilize corn syrup, where pecan pie is a mostly sweet treat, peanut pie's filling mixes savory Virginia-sourced peanuts with brown sugar to create a uniquely delicious salty-meets-sugary dessert.
47. Washington: apple pie
Fuji, Red Crisp, Ambrosia— whatever apple variety is your favorite, Washington likely grows it. The nation's top apple provider, on Thanksgiving day, apple pie is an absolute must for Washingtonians. While most apple pies only utilize Granny Smith apples, Washington state's motto when it comes to its signature fruit is why choose just one? Many of the state's residents like to add Granny Smith and Honeycrisp apples into their pie's filling for a bit of extra sweet flavor.
48. West Virginia: vinegar pie
In the Appalachian hills of West Virginia, Thanksgiving day means sausage gravy, cornbread, and vinegar pie. Vinegar pie (aka desperation pie) is another dessert that focuses on utilizing easy-to-afford ingredients. This treat pairs apple vinegar with nutmeg and sugar, and if you're thinking, that sounds similar to chess pie — good on you for having such a good memory! But also, it is slightly different from the aforementioned recipe. Chess pie uses cornmeal to bolster its filling's thickness. Vinegar pie's filling, however, is cornmeal-free.
49. Wisconsin: cheddar cheese apple pie
Aptly known as the state of cheese, Wisconsin, the largest cheese producer in the U.S. stays cheesin' on Thanksgiving day. Wisconsinites have a passion for adding cheddar to their apple pies. Namely, they like to fold cheddar cheese into this fruity dessert's crust to create an explosion of sweet and savory flavor. However, topping off a traditional apple pie with a cheese slice is just as common as a Turkey Day dessert practice.
50. Wyoming: rhubarb pie
Wyoming is another state whose intolerably cold winters have left it with a love for (you guessed it) putting rhubarb in its pies. A Thanksgiving dessert favorite, Wyoming's take on the treat has been made famous by its prolific Cowboy Cafe. But while Nebraska likes to mix rhubarb with sour cream on Turkey Day, Wyoming is more partial to pairing the versatile veggie with fruits. In fact, strawberries are one of Wyoming's favorite rhubarb pie mix-ins, likely thanks to the way the fruit's sweetness compliments the veggie's tangy flavor.