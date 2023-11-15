The Ideal Type Of Meat To Make Minute Steak

The simplicity of a minute steak is described by its name. Great for feeding the family on a busy night, these thin cuts of steak can cook in as little as four minutes. Typically made from sirloin, the meat is boneless and tenderized, providing a high-quality flavor despite its short preparation time.

Oftentimes, people confuse cube steak with minute steak due to its appearance. In actuality, cube steak differs in several ways. First, it has a slower cook time than the four-minute miracle of minute steak, and cubed steak tends to be tough whereas minute steak is tender and juicy. Plus, unlike minute steak, which is typically made from sirloin, cubed steak comes from the cow's rear. If you'd prefer this type of cut, just make sure to avoid the mistakes people make when cooking cubed steak.

A thinner cut means less fat, which is a good choice for people watching their cholesterol levels. However, like any steak, minute steak must be prepared in a certain way to prevent it from becoming tough.