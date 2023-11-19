Sweden Celebrates Birthdays With A Cake Suited For Royalty

Much as tea time in England provides a moment of respite from one's busy day, Sweden has its own, more casual version of break time called fika. Usually enjoyed a few times a day for brief periods of time, this well-established coffee break is known for featuring sweet treats like homemade baked goods. The most eye-catching of any spread might be the bright green prinsesstårta, or princess cake, topped with a pretty pink rose. In fact, it's such a classic dessert throughout the country that Swedes will often eat it to celebrate birthdays, or to celebrate any special occasion, really.

Besides this sponge cake's unusual and striking color, the Swedish princess cake is known for its light, slightly nutty flavor. The creamy layers inside taste pleasantly sweet, as the vanilla pastry cream and fluffy whipped cream take center stage, and every layer is set apart with the sweet-tart zing of raspberry jam. This cake may have a lot of different components, but that's exactly what has cemented the princess cake as a cultural icon in Sweden. Each flavor melds together beautifully, for a perfect balance of flavors and textures that would definitely qualify as a memorable birthday experience.

At the turn of the 20th century, before the princess cake was enjoyed by all of Sweden, it was a favorite dessert of royalty, and we have one renowned home economics teacher to thank for its invention.