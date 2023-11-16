Opera Cake: The Spongy, Layered Dessert That Will Have You Singing Its Praises

Of all the decadent Parisian pastries, the French opera cake is a downright heavenly one that coffee lovers can't resist. Much like tiramisu, Italy's most popular dessert, opera cake is known for its layers of luscious cream and coffee flavors, making for a delightfully complex tasting experience. Unlike its java-soaked Italian cousin, which has ladyfingers for its base, the French one uses an almond sponge cake called joconde that's soaked in coffee syrup. It's a balancing act of various textures and flavors that can be an ambitious labor of love for home bakers to create. However, the ultra-moist results make it worth all the effort. Since almond-based joconde is the opera cake's main ingredient, it's also an ideal treat for gluten-free eaters.

An opera cake has six layers that include coffee buttercream flavored with instant coffee or espresso powder and chocolate ganache, and it's topped with chocolate glaze icing. Traditionally, French bistros and patisseries will pipe the word "opera" in pretty lettering on the surface, and even fancier versions will have a dusting of edible gold leaf or other intricate designs. The origins of the opera cake aren't exactly solid, as a couple of bakeries claim to have first conceptualized it. Despite its hazy backstory, one theory that seems to be generally accepted is that this beloved cake received its name because its layers resemble the inside of a Paris opera house.