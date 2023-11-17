Martha Stewart's 2 Essential Ingredients Are So Boring, But Her Reason Is So Martha - Exclusive

We all wonder what magical ingredients are in Martha Stewart's pantry. She lives any chef's dream, with her beautiful kitchen and large farm with a vegetable garden. But even in this idyllic country setting, she still has to buy some components for her culinary creations. We asked Stewart in an exclusive interview what store-bought ingredients she always keeps stocked in her kitchen.

Stewart quickly replied, "Butter and milk." This may seem like a boring answer, but Stewart has some incredibly on brand reasons. "I have to buy that," she says. "I don't have cows." As most of us do not have cows, we get it. For Stewart, though, she is not just picking up generic butter and milk. "I have to buy good milk." She specifies that this means "Always organic." For butter, "Good butter — usually, Vermont Creamery or some good high butter fat content." Most people know that butter is fat. However, not all butter is created equally. United States butter is only required to be 80% fat. European butter must have at least 82%, and many have a higher fat content. Stewart's brand of choice, Vermont Creamery, sticks to 82% standard. It is also cultured, providing a rounder, tangy flavor.